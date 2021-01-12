5 things to do in Hertfordshire this week: Peaceful places for a relaxing walk

Therfield Heath (c) Bill Hails, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Archant

With tougher restrictions on what we can do in Herts in place once again, each week we’ll be featuring a selection of walks, things to do at home or places to visit all of which adhere to social distancing guidelines

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we are featuring some of Herts’ peaceful places perfect for a relaxing walk. Please check all links before heading out as locations mentioned may be closed. Please also only travel to locations near you

Balls Wood, Hertford Heath

It’s increasingly well-known that time spent outside and in nature helps relieve stress and anxiety by reducing levels of the hormone cortisol in the brain. To do just that, head to Balls Wood near Hertford. It’s a nearly 60 hectare nature reserve waiting to be explored, so shouldn’t pose problems for social distancing.

Click here for more walks at Hertford Heath and other locations in Herts.

Heartwood Forest, Sandridge

Being active has a whole range of benefits when it comes to mental wellbeing. For starters, it improves self-esteem, mood and sleep quality while reducing stress, anxiety and fatigue. So, what are you waiting for? Visit Heartwood Forest, managed by Woodland Trust volunteers, and embrace its abundance of space – 347 hectares to be exact.

Read more about nearby St Albans Cathedral and one of its most famous residents Matthew Paris.

Berrygrove Woods, Radlett

The beautiful Berrygrove Woods is the largest area in a patchwork of woodland and green spaces on the historic Wall Hall Estate. As a species, we can see more shades of green than any other colour.

Click here for some fascinating facts about Radlett and neighbouring Elstree and Bushey.

Therfield Heath & Hawkins Wood, Therfield

However busy we are, it’s important to take time out to relax and recharge our batteries. Hawkins Wood is a great spot for just that. This 10-hectare nature reserve south of Therfield near Royston is a small but perfectly formed place to get away from it all.

Here are 10 reasons to love Therfield Heath.

The Chilterns, West Herts

Hertfordshire boasts so many walking and cycling trails, it is just a case of which one to pick next. Perhaps choose those in one of the UK’s most beautiful Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, The Chilterns. Rising near Hitchin, they stretch along the western edge of the county and as far as Oxfordshire.

Click here for more walks in the Chilterns.

Click here for our full list of Herts’ most peaceful places

________

For more information about any of the events listed above; how to get there, how to book tickets and prices, please follow the links in the event name.

Follow Herts Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

We update 5 things to do in Hertfordshire at the weekend every Monday. If you are in need of inspiration, bookmark this page for events from Friday through to Sunday.