Places

Woodland walks in Hertfordshire: 8 perfect winter trails

08:57 Dan Hillier
Here are some pretty woodlands to explore during the winter (photo: Victor Semionov, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Be it under the ancient oaks of Broxbourne Woods or alongside the gentle deer of Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire is a fantastic place to de-stress with a woodland walk this autumn and winter. We count down our 8 top choices to try

Where to see snowdrops in Hertfordshire

Yesterday, 14:48 Samuel Mathewson
Benington Lordship (c) Richard Gillin, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

During February, elusive little white signs of spring pop up around the county in the form of snowdrops. We have gathered some of the best places to go for a snowdrop walk in Hertfordshire

12 peaceful places to enjoy the outdoors in Hertfordshire

Friday, December 18, 2020 Holly Louise Eells
Wildflower meadow at Heartwood Forest (c) Judith Parry

It’s been a stressful few months and, now with lockdown eased, we could all do with finding a place to relax. Here are some of the best spots in Herts to practise it safely.

Winter walks in Hertfordshire: 8 of the best routes

Friday, December 18, 2020
Snowy Hertfordshire countryside (Edward Badley, Thinkstock, CC BY-NC 2.0)

Clear your head during the colder months with a walk around the beautiful and varied Hertfordshire countryside. We have gathered eight spots that make stunning walks in the winter

Top Christmas markets in Hertfordshire this year

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Hertfordshire's Christmas markets are sure to delight again this year (photo: romrodinka, Getty Images)

Christmas isn’t complete without a trip to a festive fair. From German-style food stalls to vintage fetes, Hertfordshire’s Christmas markets have it all

5 perfect Boxing Day walks in Hertfordshire

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Get away from the telly and go exploring (photo: Dirk Lindner, Getty Images)

It’s a great tradition, but where to go? Countryside Management Service projects officer Emily Clowry picks five of the best Boxing Day rambles in Herts

Saving Ashridge - how the fate of the National Trust estate could have been very different

Thursday, December 10, 2020 Words: Liz Hamilton, Herts Campaign to Protect Rural England
Deer in the mist on an autumn morning at Ashridge House Credit: Claire Zaffin / Alamy Stock Photo

Walk the woods, hills and valleys of the Ashridge estate and the feeling is one of timelessness. It could all have been very different when it was put up for sale in the 1920s.

Living on the Hertfordshire waterways

Thursday, December 10, 2020 Caroline Thain
Cowroast top lock on the Grand Union canal near Tring (c) nobleIMAGES/Alamy Stock Photo

Want a simpler, not to mention cheaper, way of life surrounded by nature? Meet those who have taken the plunge to live on our waterways.

Quiz QUIZ: Scrambled locations in Hertfordshire

Thursday, December 3, 2020 Fred Humphries
Hertford Castle and River Lea (c) Matt Brown, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Our county’s best known spots have been jumbled up and it’s up to you to get them back in the right order

Ad Feature Christmas in Covid-19: Top 10 easy-to-post Christmas gifts

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Abigail Brown
Picture: Getty Images

Christmas may be slightly different this year, but after everything that’s happened, we’re definitely in need of some festive cheer. What better way to spread this than with thoughtful gifts?

Holidays

Hotel review: Courtyard by Marriott, Oxford

Friday, September 11, 2020 Richard Young
The hotel is opposite the ancient castle complex

Editor Richard Young takes a city break to Oxford to experience a new hotel at its heart

8 great staycation spots in Hertfordshire

Wednesday, September 2, 2020
The pool in the walled garden at The Grove (photo: Chris Tubbs Photography)

Hertfordshire’s top staycation spots - from hotels and luxury spas to eco-glamping sites - for those looking to holiday closer to home

Walks

5 great park themed walks in Hertfordshire

Thursday, December 10, 2020
Gates to Hatfield Park by Peter O'Connor (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/MKjHuL

A selection of walk around the theme of parks within the county

Read Full Story »

5 great walks near the River Lea

Thursday, December 10, 2020
River Lea at Wheathampstead by Peter O'Connor (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/vUvnae

A selection of walks in Hertfordhire’s Lea Valley

Read Full Story »

Wildlife

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust: ways to benefit from nature this winter

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust
Waxwing - a beautiful winter visitor that can be spotting in gardens. Image: Donald Sutherland

From wildlife spotting to gathering natural decorations, the trust has plenty of tips to get you outside this season

Read Full Story »

Broxbourne’s Paradise Wildlife Park gets Land of the Tigers plans back on track

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Visitors will be able to watch tigers like Alena here swim and play from an underwater viewing station (photo: Zoological Society of Hertfordshire)

A new tiger habitat, the first of its kind in the UK, is due to open this autumn at Broxbourne’s Paradise Wildlife Park. We take a look as the park welcomes back visitors after a hugely challenging time

Read Full Story »

Ad Feature 3 ways this Hertfordshire Wildlife Park can bring your family together this summer

Friday, July 17, 2020 Lauren Knight
Get up close and personal with the park's cutest residents. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Tyler Whitnall from Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne explains what events and attractions they have planned for this summer.

Read Full Story »

The life and plight of a swift

Monday, July 13, 2020 Frieda Rummenhohl
A flock of swifts (c) avs_lt/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s Frieda Rummenhohl looks at the favourite summer migrant

Read Full Story »

