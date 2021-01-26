SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

5 great walks in the Hertfordshire Chilterns

PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 January 2021 | UPDATED: 17:14 26 January 2021

Grand Union Canal by Tring Reservoirs (c) Peter O'Connor, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A selection of walks in and around the Hertfordshire Chilterns from our archives.

Chess Valley

Head to the Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire border to the village of Sarratt on the edge of the Chilterns and take this circular over the border and River Chess and back again.

Click here to view the details of the Chess Valley walk

UPSTREAM

Tring Station

Most prople use Tring Station as a starting point to explore the Ashridge Estate which lies just to the east of here, but instead head south and west towards Tring Park, taking in a section of the Grand Union Canal in the early stages.

Click here to view the details of the Tring walk

Tring

Tring Reservoirs

A watery walk exploring Tring Reservoirs and the Grand Union canal combining natural beauty and man-made landmarks. This walk is at its best in the autumn but can be enjoyed during any time of the year.

Click here to view the details of the Tring Reservoirs walk

Early morning Marsworth Reservoir.

Berkhamsted Waterways

The Berkhamsted Waterways Walk is a series of three circular walks ranging in length and difficulty and here we highlight the six-mile route.

Click here to view the details of the Berkhamsted Waterways walk

Berkhamsted

Ashridge Estate

If you do want to explore the Ashridge Estate then are many places you can visist, here are a few suggestions made by Sandra Deeble who made a number of visits to the estate.

Click here to view suggestions for walks in the Ashridge Estate

ashridge estate 025

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.

