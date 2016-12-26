5 great park themed walks in Hertfordshire

Gates to Hatfield Park by Peter O'Connor (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/MKjHuL Archant

A selection of walk around the theme of parks within the county

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hatfield Park

Hatfield Park is arguably the jewel in the crown when it comes to green spaces in the county of Hertfordshire. This walk takes in a section of the park after following the Lea Valley Walk.

Click here to the the details of the Hatfield Park walk

Panshanger Park

Formerly part of the Panshanger Estate, the area has been used for quarrying but now is transitioning into a a country park and nature reserve.

Click here to the details of the Panshanger Park walk

Bishop's Stortford

A few years ago, the Countryside Management Service and East Herts Council joined forces to link together Thorley Wedge, Southern Country Park, Northern Parkland, Bishop's Park and The Firs.

Click here to read about the parks in Bishop's Stortford

Shenley Park

An orchard, meadow, woods, café, walled garden and even an amphitheatre, Shenley Park near Radlett, has 45 acres to explore.

Click here to the details of the Radlett walk

Weston Park

Not really a park, but a mixture of farmland and woodland that lies just north of Stevenage on the the route of the Hertfordshire Way.

Click here to the details of the Stevenage walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.